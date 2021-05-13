PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

PAE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 5,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $779.00 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that PAE will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

