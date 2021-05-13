Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Palo Alto Networks to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PANW opened at $335.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $210.79 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.74 and a 200-day moving average of $334.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

