Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PBLA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 20,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.25. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

