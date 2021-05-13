PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Capitalization Tops $5.01 Billion

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $30.37 or 0.00060672 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $5.01 billion and $640.77 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00088033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.19 or 0.01063301 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00067100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00111015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,872.79 or 0.09735643 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 164,900,129 coins. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

