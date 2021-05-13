Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.74

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.74 and traded as high as $30.67. Pandora A/S shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 8,917 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

