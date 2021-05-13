Parachute Reaches Market Cap of $11.80 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $11.80 million and $190,713.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00075847 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 632,196,474 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

