Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.05. Paragon Shipping shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 24,803 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Paragon Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

