Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.10% of Paramount Group worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,734,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 4,188.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,877,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after buying an additional 16,484,165 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,521,000 after acquiring an additional 851,241 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,161,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,733,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.71.

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

