Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.78% of Paramount Group worth $17,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Paramount Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Paramount Group by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 92,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 63,967 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Paramount Group by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 210,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $10.87.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.64 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

