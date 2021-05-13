Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Position Lessened by TB Alternative Assets Ltd.

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,054,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up 2.5% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $22,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of NYSE PK traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,970. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

