Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.68

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.68 and traded as high as $20.87. Parke Bancorp shares last traded at $20.62, with a volume of 22,936 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,882.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,552 shares of company stock valued at $767,139. 12.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

