Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.97 and the highest is $4.47. Parker-Hannifin posted earnings per share of $2.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $14.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $15.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.84 to $17.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $12,115,736. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $304.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $140.01 and a twelve month high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

