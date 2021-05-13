Patientory (PTOY) Price Reaches $0.0290 on Top Exchanges

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $40,719.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00088436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $540.40 or 0.01077276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00111964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061079 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

