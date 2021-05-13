Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Shares Down 4.4%

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)’s share price traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.49. 3,598 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 487,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000.

Patria Investments Company Profile (NYSE:PAX)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.