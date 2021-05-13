Patria Investments (PAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.62.

PAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patria Investments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

