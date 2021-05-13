Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $835.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post sales of $835.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $749.42 million and the highest is $898.90 million. Patrick Industries posted sales of $424.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

NASDAQ PATK opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In other news, Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $34,186.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $66,588.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,187,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,987 shares of company stock worth $15,651,143. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

