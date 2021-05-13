Patrick Williams Sells 2,471 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Patrick Williams sold 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $249,719.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,221.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of Innospec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60.

Shares of Innospec stock traded up $3.37 on Thursday, reaching $101.60. 79,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,072. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.02 and its 200-day moving average is $93.40. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $107.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King increased their target price on shares of Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innospec by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $1,265,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 113,128 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

