PAXEX (PAXEX) One Day Volume Hits $1,197.00

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. PAXEX has a market cap of $25,784.44 and approximately $1,197.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 153.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $749.25 or 0.01531081 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 112.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000144 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

PAXEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

