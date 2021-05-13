Paxos Standard Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Billion (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $124.94 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00028299 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00050981 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Paxos Standard Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,197,362,837 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.