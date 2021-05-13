Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.93. 614,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,141. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $233.27 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $373.57 and its 200-day moving average is $397.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

