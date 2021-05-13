Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $159.50 million-$163.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.44 million.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.94.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.24. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,608. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.12.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

