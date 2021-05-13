Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.50% from the stock’s previous close.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.94.

Paylocity stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.59. 2,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,608. Paylocity has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.12.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,386 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paylocity by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 587,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,874,000 after purchasing an additional 52,166 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

