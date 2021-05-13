PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,925 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.9% of Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $93,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PayPal by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,689,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $410,393,000 after acquiring an additional 215,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.97. 254,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The company has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day moving average of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

