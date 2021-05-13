PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $80,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.53. 308,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

