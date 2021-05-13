PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Raised by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.2% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.62. The stock had a trading volume of 263,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,313. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $283.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.61 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

