PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Top Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

PCHAIN Coin Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.