PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.66 million-$105.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.68 million.

PDFS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Shares of PDFS opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.95 million, a PE ratio of -67.04 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.09. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.