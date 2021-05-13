Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $720.75

Pearson plc (LON:PSON) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 720.75 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 852.20 ($11.13). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.08), with a volume of 1,197,889 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSON shares. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pearson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 804.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 720.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Graeme Pitkethly purchased 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

