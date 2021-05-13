Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.93% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded up $4.44 on Thursday, reaching $93.79. 566,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,801,578. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $124.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.57 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

