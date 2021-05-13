Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $974.48

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.48 ($12.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,035 ($13.52). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 1,033 ($13.50), with a volume of 590,262 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.05, a current ratio of 18.53 and a quick ratio of 13.59. The company has a market capitalization of £4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,014.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.48.

In other Pennon Group news, insider Gill Rider bought 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 901 ($11.77) per share, with a total value of £10,001.10 ($13,066.50). Insiders purchased 1,140 shares of company stock worth $1,030,150 over the last three months.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

