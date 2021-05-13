Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:PAG traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 185,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,798. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.
About Penske Automotive Group
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
