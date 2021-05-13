Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share on Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Penske Automotive Group has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PAG traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 185,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,798. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $93.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $463,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,804.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

