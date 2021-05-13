PEPS Coin (PEPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $306,243.15

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 13th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $306,243.15 and $75.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00017708 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.13 or 0.00236162 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 60,895,777 coins and its circulating supply is 44,655,611 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

