Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,985 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 43,797 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Performance Food Group worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.55. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $19.63 and a one year high of $59.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

