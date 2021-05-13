Permission Coin (ASK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.87 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Permission Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Permission Coin has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $1.87 million worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00686378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00081851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.39 or 0.00235106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.20 or 0.01194248 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.79 or 0.01050001 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,077,464 coins. Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Permission Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Permission Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Permission Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Permission Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

