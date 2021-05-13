Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. Perrigo’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -762.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.54. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $58.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.82%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.