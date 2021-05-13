Persimmon (LON:PSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,836.63

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,836.63 ($37.06) and traded as high as GBX 3,081 ($40.25). Persimmon shares last traded at GBX 3,075 ($40.18), with a volume of 594,042 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Persimmon to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,070 ($40.11) to GBX 2,915 ($38.08) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,349 ($43.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,147.56 ($41.12).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,118.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,836.63. The firm has a market cap of £9.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 125 ($1.63) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $70.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,933 ($38.32) per share, with a total value of £99,956.64 ($130,593.99).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

