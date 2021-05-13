Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given Hold Rating at Tudor Pickering

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$4.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

PEY traded down C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$5.36. 494,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. The firm has a market cap of C$884.08 million and a PE ratio of -24.95. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$1.63 and a twelve month high of C$6.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$116.02 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total transaction of C$62,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$759,239.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

