PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Announces Earnings Results

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PGT Innovations updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,661. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

