PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.
Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,661. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PGT Innovations Company Profile
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
