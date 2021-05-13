PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,661. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $271.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

In related news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

