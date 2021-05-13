Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $168,990.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Phantasma has a market cap of $45.41 million and approximately $168,990.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,801.93 or 1.00515453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.80 or 0.00221607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000198 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

