Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group makes up about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR)

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

