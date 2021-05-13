Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $21.51

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pharvaris B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris B.V. during the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000.

Pharvaris B.V.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

