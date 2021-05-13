Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,978 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,976.3% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 55,692 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 229,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,591,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock worth $3,157,957 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PM opened at $96.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

