PhoenixDAO (PHNX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $763,299.00

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.47 million and approximately $763,299.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PHNX is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.