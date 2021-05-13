Phore Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a total market cap of $6.59 million and $8,771.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00033935 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $733.60 or 0.01465978 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,080,307 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

