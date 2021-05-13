Pigeoncoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $776,864.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $776,864.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000646 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.