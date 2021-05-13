Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.