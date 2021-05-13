Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.43.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

