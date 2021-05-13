Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 75.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $79,772.00. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $272,016. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

