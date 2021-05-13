Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,825,000 after purchasing an additional 22,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 197,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 62,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,748,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $292.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.82. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $167.91 and a 1-year high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

